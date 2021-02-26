Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sanmina worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANM. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SANM opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $36.22.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

