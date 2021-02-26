Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.21

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANM shares. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Sanmina alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 26.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 199.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 19,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.