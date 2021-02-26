Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Savaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of SIS opened at C$17.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.98. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$18.64.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.