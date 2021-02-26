Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 264.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,382 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $48,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,689 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.38.

