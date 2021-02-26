Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 157,565 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 274.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,565 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,359,000 after buying an additional 801,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daido Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,662,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.15. 19,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,940. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95.

