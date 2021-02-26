Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $24.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,991 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,725,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 733,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 101,107 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 570,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.10 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

