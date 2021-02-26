Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 6,749 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.79. 2,845,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

