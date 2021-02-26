SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.46.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,710.02 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 17.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

