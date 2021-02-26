SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Major Shareholder Sells $36,550.00 in Stock

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of SC Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,084,580.50.

On Thursday, January 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 47,483 shares of SC Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $504,269.46.

NYSE:SCPE opened at $10.30 on Friday. SC Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SC Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP raised its position in SC Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 139,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

