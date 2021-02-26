Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Commerzbank

Commerzbank cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCRYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

