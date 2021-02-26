Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

STNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 34,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

