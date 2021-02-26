Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) Shares Gap Down to $73.00

Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95), but opened at GBX 64 ($0.84). Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 204,297 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £38.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.56.

In related news, insider Peter G. Hetherington sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total value of £2,280,000 ($2,978,834.60).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

