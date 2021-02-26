Scotiabank Boosts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$36.50

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of MFI stock traded up C$1.05 on Friday, hitting C$26.65. The company had a trading volume of 577,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,405. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.77.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.