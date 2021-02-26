Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Outperform Rating for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “sector outperform” rating restated by analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of GFL opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $2,559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 39.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

