Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 23,744 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $382.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.79 and a 200-day moving average of $280.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of -455.17 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

