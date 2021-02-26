SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMO opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

