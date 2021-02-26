SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after buying an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total transaction of $4,263,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $32,203,013. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $395.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.