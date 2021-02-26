SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

