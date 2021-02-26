SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

