SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $308,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBI stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.14. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

