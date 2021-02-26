Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.70.

NASDAQ STX traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

