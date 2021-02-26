Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NYSE:ATR opened at $129.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average of $126.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.