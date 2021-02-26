SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $52.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.85.

SEAS opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 350,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

