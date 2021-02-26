Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.73.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.22. The company had a trading volume of 639,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$510.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$4.05.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.