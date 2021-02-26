SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SKLTY opened at $46.28 on Tuesday.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

