Sei Investments Co. Acquires 31,980 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 58,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 201,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3,778.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.