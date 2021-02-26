Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Post worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Post by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3,227.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

