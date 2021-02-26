Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,540,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,833,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,698. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

