Sei Investments Co. Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,926 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 205,419 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,289,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,906,000 after buying an additional 154,192 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 451,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

