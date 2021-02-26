Sei Investments Co. Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $202.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

