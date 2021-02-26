Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Select Medical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.48 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.26-2.48 EPS.

SEM stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. 2,242,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

