Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Up 6.7%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 757,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 497,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after acquiring an additional 141,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,885,000 after purchasing an additional 473,684 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 258,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

