Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.57. 1,798,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 952,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several analysts have commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 100,273 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 151,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

