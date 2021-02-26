Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 821 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,744,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,405,000 after purchasing an additional 144,435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.92. The company had a trading volume of 86,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,839. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,645.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.91. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Argus increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.