Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 9,900 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,313. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,773. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

