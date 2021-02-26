Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 197,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $21.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

