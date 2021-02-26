Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 60,400 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 215.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $43,179,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 46,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,868. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

