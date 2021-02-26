SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 680.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $85.94 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

