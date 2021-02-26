SG Americas Securities LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 290.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Essent Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after buying an additional 369,251 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Essent Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after buying an additional 128,505 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Essent Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,846,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Essent Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,627,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $230,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

