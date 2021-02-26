SG Americas Securities LLC Has $866,000 Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at $127,134.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,613 shares of company stock worth $16,747,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.