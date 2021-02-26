SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $834,000 in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Investors Real Estate Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $919.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.79. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

