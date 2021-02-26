SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 36,833 Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,020,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 115,010 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of GWB opened at $27.30 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

