SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.