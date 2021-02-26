SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,726 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

