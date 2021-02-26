Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.68.

Shake Shack stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.49, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366 in the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

