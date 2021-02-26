Shauna Mcintyre Sells 650 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $370.98 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $392.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $63,607,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.