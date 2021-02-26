SHIELD (XSH) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $333,140.83 and $124.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.19 or 0.03171825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00369379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.01036198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00439648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00386882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00257792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022988 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com.

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

