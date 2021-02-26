Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.78.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

