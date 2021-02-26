ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Northland Securities

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSTI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $44.77 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.26 million, a P/E ratio of 194.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,999 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 215,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

