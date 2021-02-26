ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Raised to $53.00 at Roth Capital

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $512.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.65, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,999. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.